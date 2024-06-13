Analyzing Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 16.20% 17.51% 8.20% QuantaSing Group 6.69% 79.30% 18.29%

Volatility and Risk

Afya has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantaSing Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $576.09 million 2.62 $77.38 million $1.07 15.05 QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.22 -$14.97 million $0.57 2.84

This table compares Afya and QuantaSing Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Afya and QuantaSing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 3 0 0 2.00 QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Afya presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 508.02%. Given QuantaSing Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Afya.

Summary

Afya beats QuantaSing Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

