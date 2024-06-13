Analyzing Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 53.82% 14.32% 3.20% Equinix 11.32% 7.73% 2.95%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $263.95 million 3.96 $145.21 million $1.32 9.68 Equinix $8.19 billion 8.83 $969.18 million $9.97 76.37

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 Equinix 0 6 8 1 2.67

Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $872.81, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Equinix.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 107.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 170.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Equinix on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

