Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 176.4% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,658,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Anglo American has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,630.00.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

