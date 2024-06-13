ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $127,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,136.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,438 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,913. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

