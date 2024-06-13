Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $385.87 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03911865 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $16,408,771.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

