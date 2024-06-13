Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stake Trimmed by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 259,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 293,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 672,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1,716.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 524,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 496,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

