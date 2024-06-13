AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225,038 shares during the quarter. AppFolio makes up approximately 4.1% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $274,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APPF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $240.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.61. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $162.32 and a one year high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $3,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,270 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $3,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $531,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,261 shares of company stock valued at $17,754,737. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.