Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares during the period. Appian makes up 4.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 2.54% of Appian worth $70,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,824,000 after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $2,190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Stock Performance

APPN opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.