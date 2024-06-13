AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 26,450,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $76.54 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,726,239 shares of company stock worth $1,477,034,958. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.