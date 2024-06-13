Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.