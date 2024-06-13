Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Position Lessened by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,984 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

