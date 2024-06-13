Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Down 4.1%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.61. 127,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 674,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 78.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

