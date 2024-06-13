ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 151.03 and last traded at 148.00. 5,596,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 13,106,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at 143.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 94.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

