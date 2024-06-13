Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 249.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,555 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 214,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,451,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.