ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 36.1% in May

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.50.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

