Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 24,800 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$477,357.84.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.95 per share, with a total value of C$94,750.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$30.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.