Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $61.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
NASDAQ ARVN opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
