Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 20,587.5% in May

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a growth of 20,587.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

