AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 10,611 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 10,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $365,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,620.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair lowered AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

