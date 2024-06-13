AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 8,880 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $305,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

