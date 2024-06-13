AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 8,880 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $305,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AssetMark Financial Stock Performance
AssetMark Financial stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.10.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AssetMark Financial
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.