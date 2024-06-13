AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Insider Esi Minta-Jacobs Sells 2,529 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMK stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.