ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Up 2%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.22. 3,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Get ATAC US Rotation ETF alerts:

ATAC US Rotation ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Free Report) by 175.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the period. ATAC US Rotation ETF comprises 1.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.86% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.