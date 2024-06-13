Aterian (LON:ATN) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.40

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.40 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76), with a volume of 17095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Aterian Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £654.60 million, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.63.

About Aterian

(Get Free Report)

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.