Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.04) price target on the stock.
Auction Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of LON ATG opened at GBX 562 ($7.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £684.18 million, a PE ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 549.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 547.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. Auction Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($10.31).
About Auction Technology Group
