Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.04) price target on the stock.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ATG opened at GBX 562 ($7.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £684.18 million, a PE ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 549.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 547.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. Auction Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($10.31).

About Auction Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.