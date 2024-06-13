Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATGFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.04) price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ATG opened at GBX 562 ($7.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £684.18 million, a PE ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 549.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 547.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. Auction Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($10.31).

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

