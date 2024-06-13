AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Insider Daniel Crowley Acquires 191,077 Shares of Stock

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley acquired 191,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$114,646.20 ($75,924.64).

Daniel Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Daniel Crowley acquired 19,438 shares of AVADA Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,837.74 ($7,839.56).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daniel Crowley purchased 374,975 shares of AVADA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$206,236.25 ($136,580.30).

AVADA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AVADA Group Company Profile

AVADA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the traffic management operations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. It offers integrated traffic management services, including traffic control, equipment hire, planning and permit, event management, and incident response services.

