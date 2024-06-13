Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Door Asset Management LLC

Blue Door Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Avantor makes up about 5.0% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Door Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantor worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Avantor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,939,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,251,000 after purchasing an additional 299,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Avantor by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

