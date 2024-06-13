Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Down 16.1 %

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.12. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

