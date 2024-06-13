AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Stock Price Down 2%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.72. 1,108,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,331,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.31% of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

