Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 1.6%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 133,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,579,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

Azul Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

