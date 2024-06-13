AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s FY2026 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

AZZ Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AZZ opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. AZZ has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 400,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 4,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 357,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

