Bain Capital Public Equity LP Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bain Capital Public Equity LP decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,834 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 8.9% of Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vertiv by 828.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 475,175 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.