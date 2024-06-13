Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Invests $100.16 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 515,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,164,000. Burlington Stores accounts for 4.2% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $6,003,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,735,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after purchasing an additional 189,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 12,413.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,767,000 after purchasing an additional 197,742 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $231.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

