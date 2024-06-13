Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Purchases Shares of 411,943 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 411,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,681,000. Skechers U.S.A. comprises 1.1% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.27% of Skechers U.S.A. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after buying an additional 597,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after buying an additional 552,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 447,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,337 shares of company stock worth $5,035,142. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

