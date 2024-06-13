Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Takes $57.28 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 439,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,284,000. Hyatt Hotels comprises about 2.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,627,000 after purchasing an additional 105,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $1,507,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H stock opened at $149.79 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.36.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,229 shares of company stock worth $113,042,675 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.31.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

