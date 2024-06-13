Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 248,360 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 248,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Chevron worth $254,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 112,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,830,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 177,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,511,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average of $153.74. The company has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.