Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $122.17 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,754 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of CarMax worth $122,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CarMax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

