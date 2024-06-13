Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) versus Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Critical Contrast

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $28.85 million 2.06 -$3.40 million N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.06 million 1.99 $930,000.00 ($0.08) -40.13

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bancorp 34 and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 -8.91% -4.66% -0.46% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -3.85% -1.21% -0.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

