Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Head to Head Survey

Five Star Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $115.22 million 4.34 $47.73 million $2.63 8.92 Bankwell Financial Group $94.31 million 2.05 $36.66 million $3.84 6.38

Five Star Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Five Star Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Five Star Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 23.84% 16.12% 1.29% Bankwell Financial Group 15.28% 11.55% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.78%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Five Star Bancorp.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Bankwell Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers loan products, including commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans, as well as operating lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

