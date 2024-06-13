Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Banner by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Banner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its position in Banner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 62,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Banner by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 70,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Banner Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $55.66.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

