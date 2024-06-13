Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.57) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.12) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 262 ($3.34).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.64) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.30 ($2.86). The company has a market capitalization of £31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.08, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.11.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

