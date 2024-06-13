Barden Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.16 and a 1-year high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

