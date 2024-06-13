Barden Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CRH by 2,426.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $63,614,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

