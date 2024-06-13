Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $372.26 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bares Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291,075 shares during the period. Workday makes up 14.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Workday worth $372,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Workday by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Workday by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,042 shares of company stock worth $133,424,815. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $210.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.54. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

