Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.21. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

