Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Short Interest Up 3,020.0% in May

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 3,020.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BSRUF opened at 0.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.12. Base Resources has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.21.

About Base Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.