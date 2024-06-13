Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Short Interest Up 3,020.0% in May

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 3,020.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Base Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BSRUF opened at 0.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.12. Base Resources has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.21.
About Base Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.