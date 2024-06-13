Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,368,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,438,915 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

