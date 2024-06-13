Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $5.93 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,784,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 142,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

