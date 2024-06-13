Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$984.19 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4249084 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.