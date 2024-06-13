Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

