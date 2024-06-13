Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after buying an additional 48,822 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

